1 injured during Opa-Locka shooting, gunman at large

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person they believe shot a man in Opa-Locka.

Surveillance video from Sunday night shows the victim inside of a store on Ali Baba Avenue and Northwest 22nd Avenue.

The victim was then seen holding the side of his body, where he was shot, while running away from the shooter. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The shooter is still at large.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.