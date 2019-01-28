1 injured, at large after NW Miami-Dade police-involved shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A male subject was injured and remains at large after a police-involved shooting in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene in the area along the 7500 block of Northwest 17th Avenue, Monday afternoon.

Investigators said the incident took place at around 2 p.m. The injured person has not been apprehended.

Officials have not provided further details.

