1 injured after van drives off MIA parking garage

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A van drove off the parking garage at Miami International Airport, Friday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a van drove off the garage and overturned. One person was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Fire rescue said no other injuries were reported.

7Skyforce is over the scene, where the van has since been turned back over and is ready to be towed.

