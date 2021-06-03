MIAMI (WSVN) - A truck hit a scooter before crashing into a building in Miami.

The crash took place near the intersection of Northwest 30th Avenue and West Flagler Street, Thursday morning.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a mangled scooter could be seen on the side of the road.

The driver of the truck was not injured but the person on the scooter was seriously hurt.

