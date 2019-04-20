1 injured after SW Miami-Dade house catches fire

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is recovering after a house fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze near Southwest 61st Terrace and 112th Court, Friday night.

Everyone inside the house was able to make it out.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

The injured victim was treated for possible smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

