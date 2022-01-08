NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed in the chest in Northwest Miami-Dade.

After the victim was stabbed, he walked to a 7-11 around Northwest 79th Street and 7th Avenue in the City of Miami and called police.

Fire Rescue crews transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

