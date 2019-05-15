1 injured after shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was injured after a shooting in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police responded to a shopping center located in the area of Northwest 183rd Street and Miami Court on Wednesday morning.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where multiple investigators could be seen near a white Mercedes surrounded by evidence markers.

Officials said the victim was transported to a local hospital and believe the injury was not life-threatening.

Police are currently investigating and said one suspect is being questioned.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.