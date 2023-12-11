HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 23-year old man was airlifted to Jackson South after being shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in south Miami Dade.

Miami Dade police tells 7News that the young male was shot in the leg, thigh and the calf. Officials say it is the result of a drive-by shooting.

Police said the suspect is still at large. It remains unclear what led to the shooting.

