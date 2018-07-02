1 injured after rollover crash on I-595 in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been rushed to the hospital after a rollover crash on Interstate 595 in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the westbound lanes of the highway, just west of Pine Island Road, Monday afternoon.

The crash was called in by a Miami-Dade officer in the area.

As of 4:30 p.m., the crash scene was blocking two lanes, causing heavy delays.

It is recommended that motorists seek alternative routes.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.