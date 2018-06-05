1 injured after police-involved crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - At least one person has been injured after a police-involved crash in Miami.

According to Miami Police, the officer was responding to an emergency call when she crashed into another car near Northwest Second Avenue and 75th Street, at around 12 p.m., Tuesday.

At least one person in the other car was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition. The extent of the officer’s injuries is also unknown.

