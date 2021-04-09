1 injured after Miramar home barraged with gunfire

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been left terrified after one person was shot when their Miramar home was barraged with gunfire.

The shooting took place along the 6000 block of Southwest 24th Street, just after 1 a.m., Friday.

Surveillance video sent to 7News showed the moment a gunman aimed his firearm at the home and shot several times.

The homeowner said it was her son’s friend who was shot. He is expected to be OK.

“I just heard, like, ‘Blah!’ and I looked at my husband, and next thing you know I hear, ‘Blah! Blah! Blah! Blah!'” said homeowner Ebony Moore. “All I could do was jump up. The first thing I did was run in my living room and it was full of smoke. I just grabbed my baby, because she was on the couch. I grabbed my baby.”

Several bullet holes could be seen in the windows of the home.

A witness said they believe an AK-47 and a .40 caliber were used in the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Police are now investigating the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Fort Lauderdale Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.