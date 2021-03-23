1 injured after crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A person has been rushed to the hospital after a crash in the City of Miami.

City of Miami Police, West Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Southwest 8th Street and 57th Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

According to Miami Police, two vehicles were involved in the accident and one person was ejected from the vehicle.

West Miami Police arrived first at the scene and performed CPR on the victim. The victim has been taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

