1 injured after car crashes into Sunrise house

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into the side of a Sunrise home, Friday morning.

Sunrise Police and Fire Rescue responded to a car that drove into the side of a house near Northwest 82nd Terrace at around 8:30 a.m. Sunrise Fire Rescue said the 81-year-old driver suffered minor injuries.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials said nobody was home at the time of the crash, and they believe the family will still be able to stay at their home.

