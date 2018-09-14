1 injured after boating incident off Haulover Beach

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been injured after a boating accident off the coast of Haulover Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene Friday morning, after receiving reports of a boater in distress.

Upon their arrival, they found three boaters; one had suffered a severe leg injury from a boat propeller.

Crews are now getting the injured victim ready to be taken to the hospital.

