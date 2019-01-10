1 infant, 1 adult hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have rushed two victims to the hospital, including an infant child, after receiving reports of a crash involving four vehicles in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the collision along Northwest 31st Avenue and West Broward Boulevard, just after 9 p.m., Thursday.

A female adult was transported in stable condition to an area hospital.

The infant child was also transported to Broward Health Medical Center as a precaution.

FLFR crews are on the scene of a serious accident at NW 31 Ave and W Broward Blvd. 1-4 month old and 1 adult transported to Broward Health in serious condition. Expect heavy traffic in the area for next hour. #flfr #trafficadvisory — FLFR PIO (@FtLaudFire) January 11, 2019

Police said both victims are expected to survive.

The southbound lanes of Southwest 31st Avenue remain blocked.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The FLPD DUI Task Force is currently investigating, as one driver on scene is suspected of driving while under the influence.

