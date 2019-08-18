1 in custody, others at large after stolen car bailout in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody and are searching for several others after, officials said, they bailed out of a stolen vehicle in Northwest Miami-Dade, leading officers to block off a neighborhood for hours.

7News cameras captured officers with guns drawn in and around a field near Northwest 157th Street, from Second to Fifth avenues, Sunday evening.

Miami-Dade Police responded to a call of a stolen car. When they tried to stop the thieves, investigators said, they bailed and ran into a field behind several homes, forcing them to block them in.

“They could be right in my backyard,” said a woman who lives in the neighborhood.

7News cameras captured a man in handcuffs being put in the back of a squad car and taken away.

Now neighbors hope police are able to locate the other subjects.

“You never know who’s going to come up, who’s going to come through the back,” said the woman who lives in the area. “The properties are very large. They’re over an acre each, and there’s a lot of places, a lot of vegetation to hide in.”

If you have any information on the other subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.