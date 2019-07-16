1 in custody following shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have one person in custody after a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Northwest 95th Street and 31st Court just before 1:45 p.m., Tuesday.

Rescue officials said air rescue has been called to the scene.

It is unclear how many victims are involved.

