1 in custody as police investigate stabbing in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A subject has been taken into custody while police investigate a stabbing in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to the area of 13th Street and Collins Avenue at around 5:15 p.m., Friday.

According to police, they are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the area involving two females. According to a 7News source, a pair of scissors were used in the stabbing.

A contact close to the scene just sent me this and says it is the Collins Ave and 13th Street stabbing that police are currently investigating. I’m told a pair of scissors were used, and one woman was rushed to the hospital. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/UKvdKhwAjO — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) February 5, 2021

7News cameras captured a female victim arriving at Jackson Memorial Hospital on a stretcher. Police said she was in stable condition.

Officers apprehended a subject about a block away, on 14th Street and Washington Avenue.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

