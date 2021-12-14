LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a suspect into custody after a U-Haul truck reported stolen crashed in Lauderhill.

The U-Haul was reported stolen around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Officers spotted it and called for backup.

A witness who delined to give his name said he heard a loud noise.

“Heard this loud boom. I thought it was the damn transformer, you know what I mean?” he said.

7SkyForce hovered above the chaotic crash scene in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and 14th Street.

Investigators said the U-Haul truck hit an SUV before it plowed into a fence and a traffic signal before coming to a rest in a grassy area.

The toppled traffic pole could be seen over the U-Haul truck’s hood.

The driver behind the wheel of the U-Haul is said to have run through a traffic signal, crashing into another vehicle.

The white SUV involved in the crash was seen with heavy damage to the left side of the truck.

“The U-Haul was traveling southbound,” said a witness. “He tried to make a quick turn, plowed into that white [SUV], he tried to jump out the U-Haul and run across the field. Next thing you see, 20 cops attack. That guy got put in cuffs two seconds later.”

The woman driving in the white SUV was transported to an area hospital. According to investigators, the victim is seriously hurt.

“I hope that lady is all right, man, ’cause it’s bad,” said one of the witnesses.

Other rescue personnel could be seen putting the handcuffed subject onto a stretcher as well. The person appeared to be yelling at first responders.

It remains unclear what charges the subject could be facing.

