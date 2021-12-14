FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a suspect into custody after a U-Haul truck reported stolen crashed in Fort Lauderdale.

7SkyForce hovered over a chaotic crash scene in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and 14th Street, Tuesday afternoon.

A light pole could be seen crashed onto the U-Haul van’s hood.

The driver behind the wheel of the U-Haul van is said to have run through a traffic signal, crashing into another vehicle.

A white SUV with heavy damage to the left side of the vehicle could also be seen at the crash site.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews could be seen carrying a victim away from the scene on a stretcher. The victim’s condition remains unknown.

Other rescue personnel could be seen putting the handcuffed subject onto a stretcher as well. The person appeared to be yelling at first responders.

