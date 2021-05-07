1 in custody after trooper-involved crash in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been taken into custody after a crash involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

Authorities responded to the scene near Northwest 159th Street and 49th Avenue, just before 4 p.m. Friday.

A crashed FHP cruiser that appeared to have collided head-on with a sedan could be seen in the area.

Troopers could also be seen taking a man into custody nearby.

According to FHP, a trooper was nearly run over while trying to stop a driver on State Road 826 and Northwest 67th Avenue.

Troopers said a short pursuit ensued, and the subject crashed into two marked cruisers. Officials said the subject then bailed out of the vehicle but was eventually caught after a short foot pursuit.

FHP said no troopers were injured.

