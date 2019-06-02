1 in custody after subject fires at 2 Pembroke Pines officers, barricades self; Sheridan Street closed near I-75

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken an armed subject into custody in Pembroke Pines after, they said, he opened fire at two police officers then barricaded himself, leading to the closure of Sheridan Street near Interstate 75.

Pembroke Pines Police units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 13600 block of Sheridan Street, Sunday afternoon.

Officers are working an active scene in the area of 13600 Sheridan Street, regarding a suspect who opened fire on two of our officers. Motorists should avoid the area of Sheridan Street, between Flamingo Road and I-75, as traffic is being blocked in both directions. pic.twitter.com/0AEd5lCoYv — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 2, 2019

In a tweet, officials said the gunman discharged a firearm but did not specify whether or not the officers were injured.

In another tweet, police said they made contact with the armed subject, who barricaded himself near Sheridan Street and 136th Avenue.

UPDATE: One suspect is in custody, and the area has been secured. Westbound & Eastbound Sheridan Street remains closed. Flamingo Road & Taft Street will also be temporarily shutdown, due to an extensive crime scene in the area. pic.twitter.com/0Uy7yhw2fl — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 2, 2019

Just before 6 p.m., officials confirmed they have taken the subject into custody.

Officials said they do not believe there are other subjects involved.

Sheridan Street remains shut down between I-75 and Flamingo Road in both directions while police investigate. Flamingo Road and Taft Street will also be closed temporarily due to an extensive crime scene in the area. Officials have advised drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

