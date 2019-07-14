1 in custody after shooting at Doral apartments leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took one person into custody in Doral after, they said, gunshots rang out inside an apartment unit, killing a man and sending two people to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 114th Avenue and 41st Street, early Sunday morning.

Paramedics transported the surviving victims to an area hospital with gunshot wounds, Their conditions are unknown.

