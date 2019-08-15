1 in custody after police respond to possible bomb threat at Miami Northwestern High School

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has been taken into custody after police responded to a bomb threat at Miami Northwestern Senior High School.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the school, located in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 71st Street, at approximately 10:15 a.m., Thursday.

A Tactical Response Team also responded and searched the campus.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials, one person found inside the building after it was evacuated has been taken in for questioning.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where officers from multiple agencies could be seen near the front gate of the school.

School in Miami-Dade County starts on Monday but several teachers, clubs and sports teams were on campus.

Update on the situation at Miami Northwestern Senior HS: • Scene is clearing

• Threat not believed to be credible

• A person was taken into custody for questioning @wsvn pic.twitter.com/7Yg573YZVJ — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) August 15, 2019

Officials believe the threat was not credible.

