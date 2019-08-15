1 in custody after police respond to hoax bomb threat at Miami Northwestern High School

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has been taken into custody after police responded to what is now believed to be a hoax bomb threat at Miami Northwestern Senior High School.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the school, located in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 71st Street, at approximately 10:15 a.m., Thursday.

A Tactical Response Team also responded with high-powered rifles and searched the campus out of an abundance of caution.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials, one person was found inside the building after it was evacuated and has been taken in for questioning.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where officers from multiple agencies like City of Miami Police and Miami-Dade Schools Police could be seen in plain clothes and uniform near the front gate of the school.

School in Miami-Dade County starts on Monday but several teachers and the football team were on campus.

Update on the situation at Miami Northwestern Senior HS: • Scene is clearing

• Threat not believed to be credible

• A person was taken into custody for questioning @wsvn pic.twitter.com/7Yg573YZVJ — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) August 15, 2019

Officials believe the threat was not credible.

“We took advantage of this situation to continue to perfect our skills,” said Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, “so police force was deployed. The school was evacuated. There was one individual who happened to have been a newly hired entity in the school, but at this point the school is calm, and it appears that this was a hoax.”

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.