1 in custody after police follow suspected stolen car into Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A subject has been taken into custody after police followed a suspected stolen car into Miami, where the subject bailed out.

According to Miami-Dade Police, their aviation units started following a stolen vehicle from the area of Northeast 203rd Street and Highland Lakes Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon. Police added the vehicle was said to be taken during a robbery.

The subject would ultimately bail out in the area of Northwest 66th Street and 12th Avenue, where he would be taken into custody.

It remains unknown what charges the subject will face in connection to the incident.

