1 in custody after police find man dead, woman injured in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a person into custody after they found a man dead and a woman critically injured while responding to a welfare check at a Pembroke Pines home.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene inside the Estancia Community, along the 300 block of Southwest 191st Avenue, at around 4:30 p.m., Friday.

According to police, when officers arrived they found a deceased man and an injured woman inside of the home.

Paramedics transported the woman to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition, but they did not elaborate on her injuries.

Investigators said the incident appears to be domestic-related.

Police do not believe the incident was a shooting, and they are continuing to investigate.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

