1 in custody after police chase ends in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody after leading them on a chase in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Medley Police said they received a call around 9 p.m., regarding a stolen box truck from Alex Truck Tire in the area of Northwest 106th Court and 122nd Street, Wednesday.

Officers spotted the truck and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the truck kept on going.

The truck traveled from Medley to Doral on the Palmetto Expressway, southbound on the Dolphin Expressway and eventually hopped onto the Florida Turnpike.

The driver finally pulled over near Bird Road near Florida International University, where the driver was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

