MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been taken into custody after a police chase ended in a crash by the Miami Beach welcome sign.

The pursuit happened along Interstate 195,

Miami-Dade Police responded to a call regarding an armed carjacking.

When they arrived on the scene, they found two vehicles and the chase began.

OnlyinDade posted video to their social media which showed multiple department cruisers chasing a white BMW.

The chase went along the Julia Tuttle Causeway and ended by the Miami Beach welcome sign.

The subject complained of injuries and was taken to Mt. Sinai to be treated.

The car has since been towed from the scene.

