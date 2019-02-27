1 in custody after opening fire at Riviera Beach hospital

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – One man is in custody after he allegedly opened fire inside a Riviera Beach hospital and shot a doctor.

Police responded to a possible active shooter at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center along the 7000 block of North Military Trail, around 7 p.m., Wednesday night.

According to the FBI, an emergency room doctor was shot in the neck while trying to stop a man in a wheelchair that was opening fire.

Riviera Beach Police, VA Police and the FBI could be seen outside of the medical center following the shooting.

One other person in the emergency room was grazed by a bullet.

The doctor is said to have been treated and released.

The FBI is currently investigating the shooting.

According to the medical center’s website, the hospital “is a general medical, psychiatric and surgical facility.”

