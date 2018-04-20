1 in custody after Miami Shores bank robbery

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody after a robbery at a TD Bank in Miami Shores.

Miami-Dade Police, Miami Shores Police and the FBI responded after a man in a mask reportedly walked into the bank near Northwest 90th Street and Biscayne Boulevard and fired a gun into the air.

The man then robbed the bank and fled on foot with the stolen cash. However, the police were able to track the man down due to a GPS tracker that was left in the money.

Police eventually located the suspect in a building near Northwest 109th Street and Third Avenue and took him into custody.

No injuries were reported.

