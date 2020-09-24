1 in custody after hit-and-run, weapon recovery in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a hit-and-run in Miami Beach.

The incident took place along 41st Street near North Jefferson Avenue, early Thursday morning.

Miami Beach Police said the incident started when an officer in the area saw a BMW crash into a parked Tesla at around 5 a.m.

“This could have ended much differently,” Rodriguez said.

The driver took off before driving over a median and a tire came off near Alton Road.

7News cameras captured one street sign that was thrown to the ground due to the crash.

Investigators said that is when a number of people got out of the BMW and fled on foot.

“We had officers immediately in the area, saturating the area,” Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said.

Officers were able to catch up to them and detained four suspects, two men and two women.

Only one of the suspects, Blake Graham, 20, was put behind bars as he had a loaded rifle, according to police.

“One of the occupants was holding a rifle that has also been recovered by the police department,” said Rodriguez.

Graham was trying to get into another car when police caught him.

According to the arrest warrant, Graham obeyed officers’ orders to put the weapon down and was arrested.

The other three subjects have since been released from police custody.

Authorities said they continue to search for the driver of the vehicle.

Detectives said they believe he got away in another vehicle.

“Thankfully, many of those involved have been detained and, most importantly, a rifle has been removed from the street,” Rodriguez said. “Although we don’t know what the intention was, I think it’s safe to assume that just before five in the morning when you crash into a parked vehicle and then you’re fleeing from officers, the intentions were no good.”

Miami Beach Police and tow truck crews worked to clear the street in time for morning commuters.

