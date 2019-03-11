1 in custody after former student allegedly made threats to Everglades High School

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have one person in custody after the former student of Everglades High School allegedly made threats to the Miramar school.

Miramar Police tweeted just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday that one was in custody for the threat, bu that it was not credible.

A former Everglades High student has been arrested for threatening to “shoot up” his former school. Although no credible threat exists, we have increased police presence in & around our high schools to help ease concerns & provide a greater sense of security for students/staff. pic.twitter.com/bu7RgkBG0O — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) March 11, 2019

The school, located near Southwest 172nd Avenue and Bass Creek Road, has increased police presence for the school day.

It is currently unclear what charges the former student will face.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.