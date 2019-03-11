1 in custody after former student allegedly made threats to Everglades High School

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have one person in custody after the former student of Everglades High School allegedly made threats to the Miramar school.
Miramar Police tweeted just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday that one was in custody for the threat, bu that it was not credible.
The school, located near Southwest 172nd Avenue and Bass Creek Road, has increased police presence for the school day.
It is currently unclear what charges the former student will face.
