1 in custody after 3 juveniles escape SW Miami-Dade detention facility

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken into custody one of three juveniles who have escaped from a detention facility in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the trio escaped through a window from the Miami Youth Academy, located at 10855 SW 84th St., Sunday night.

Investigators identified the juveniles as 16-year-old Greggory Ruiz, 15-year-old Jason Posey and 14-year-old Jonathan Jacobo.

Officers were able to take Posey into custody.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the juveniles still at large, call 911.

