1 in custody, 1 at large as police release surveillance footage of fatal Fort Lauderdale shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives have released a new surveillance video of a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting of a father in Fort Lauderdale.

Investigators released the video on Tuesday morning, hoping members of the public will be able to help track down the suspect months after 31-year-old Jamar Mousakheel was shot at 231 Almond Ave.

In the video, a gunshot could be heard ringing out at approximately 11:15 p.m. on June 2.

Authorities have also released 911 calls from those in the area.

“The parking lot next to Quarterdeck, it sounded like a gunshot and there’s a man in the parking lot on the floor,” said one man on the phone with a 911 operator.

Mousakheel was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested 44-year-old Gerald Gotcher days after the shooting. He has since been charged with premeditated murder.

Detectives are searching for the man who, they say, first shot Mousakheel in the leg.

Surveillance video captures the three men in the parking lot before one subject shooting the victim.

“An argument of some sort ensued. The first shooter goes to his vehicle where he retrieves a firearm and he shoots the victim in the leg,” said Fort Lauderdale Detective Ali Adamson.

Another camera captured the victim laying on the ground as a second shot rang out.

Detectives said Gotcher is the shooter behind the second deadly shot.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

