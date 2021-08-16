NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody, and federal authorities continue to search for another after, investigators said, they tried to steal money from a transport van parked at a shopping center in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the unmarked white van was parked outside the Dollar Tree at Northside Shopping Center, near Northwest 82nd Street and 27th Avenue, Monday morning.

Investigators said the driver of the van left the vehicle for a few minutes. Just before 10:45 a.m., the driver returned to find a black SUV parked next to the van and the subjects removing bags of money from the vehicle.

One crook saw the driver, and the two subjects fled north.

Police said the armed driver discharged his gun at the fleeing SUV.

“I heard some gunshots, ‘Bang, bang, bang,'” said shopper Claude Louis.

“I heard a couple of gunshots, and I kind of ducked, and then came out and saw the police,” said shopper Todd M.

No injuries were reported, but the unsettling incident left shoppers shaken.

“I’m, like, shocked, because you go shopping, and you don’t expect that to happen,” said a woman who was not identified.

Dozens of officers responded to the scene and established a perimeter. Evidence markers showed at least two shots were fired.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where the transport van could be seen surrounded by crime scene tape.

One subject was taken into custody within minutes.

Officers combed parking lots on both sides of Northwest 27th Avenue, stopping and searching vehicles. They later brought out K-9 units to help with the hunt for the second subject.

As of late Monday afternoon, the second subject remains at large.

The manager of the shopping center said surveillance cameras recorded the entire incident, and she plans to hand over the video to investigators.

The FBI has since taken over the investigation.

If you have any information on the second subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

