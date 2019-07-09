1 in critical condition following hit-and-run in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has been left hospitalized after a hit-and run in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash near Southwest 112th Avenue and 165th Terrace just before 10 p.m., Monday.

Officials said the driver behind the wheel of a white car was changing lanes when another vehicle tried getting out of the way, but ended up getting clipped.

The car changing lanes ended up rolling over and hitting a tree.

The driver whose car was clipped fled from the scene.

The driver of the rolled over vehicle was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.