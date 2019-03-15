1 in critical condition after tractor-trailer plummets off highway in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck driver is in critical condition after their tractor-trailer crashed and plummeted off a highway in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene near State Road 84 and I-95, Thursday night.

7News cameras captured a tow truck with mangled parts of the tractor-trailer on top.

The truck driver was transported to Broward Health in critical condition.

Officials continue to investigate as workers begin the cleanup process.

