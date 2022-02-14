NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been transported to the hospital after gunfire rang out along Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said shots were fired along the northbound lanes of I-95 near Northwest 103rd Street at around 3:30 a.m., Monday.

One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Miami-Dade Police continue to search for the shooter.

