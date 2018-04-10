1 in critical condition after shooting in Downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man in connection to a shooting outside of a Whole Foods in Downtown Miami that sent one man to the hospital, Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene, near Southeast Third Street and Third Avenue, around 1 p.m.

According to Miami Police, an altercation, which may have been a robbery, escalated to shots being fired.

One person was injured and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Uber driver Efren Martinez said his car was hit by a bullet while he was driving a family of four in the area.

“The shot is right here on the door, on the seam. I got the shot right here,” he said, pointing to the bullet hole in his car. “I was lucky today, so thank God for this moment.”

Martinez was driving on Southeast Second Avenue when, he said, he saw a man holding a gun standing over another man, and then heard a shot.

“I just got lucky,” said Martinez. “One more day, you know, you gotta live life every day to the maximum. You never know when you’re gonna get shot.”

Police said they are currently questioning three men in relation to the shooting. They are also looking for a white male in his 20s, with a yellow shirt and a Gucci cap.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

