1 in critical condition after possible road rage in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One man has been hospitalized after a possible road rage in Miami.

Miami Police responded to the scene near Northwest 27th Avenue and 14th Street around 7:16 p.m., Sunday.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a man who was the victim of an assault.

The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

If you have any information on this assault, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

