1 hurt in North Miami Beach shooting

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have responded to a shooting that left one person injured in North Miami Beach.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were on the scene, just before 7 p.m., where a man was shot in the area of Northeast 14th Avenue and 160th Street.

@myNMBPolice is currently working a shooting in which a male was shot. NE 14-15 Ave NE 160 Street. Victs condition is unknown at this time. Please avoid the area. Monitor this account for further. #184 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) August 22, 2018

Officials said the 26-year-old victim was transported to Aventura Hospital in unknown condition.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as officers investigate.

