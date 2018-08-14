1 hurt in Everglades airboat collision

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was hurt after an airboat collision in the Everglades.

Rescue crews responded to the scene of two airboats that collided along Alligator Alley, near mile marker 40, Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for a minor facial injury.

Officials said she was conscious and breathing during transport.

