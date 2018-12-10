1 hurt in armed robbery at Fort Lauderdale auto repair shop

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been rushed to the hospital after gunfire erupted during a robbery in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to JPR Auto Repair in the area of Northwest Ninth Street and Eighth Avenue, just after 8 p.m., Monday.

Officials said a subject targeted the auto repair shop with a shot gun.

Rescue crews transported a victim to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening after being struck by pellets from the weapon.

Police said they don’t believe the subject got away with any goods.

Authorities continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

