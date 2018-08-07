1 hurt after shooting outside main library in downtown Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have responded to the scene of a reported shooting outside the main library in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital, just after 2 p.m., Tuesday.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

The person shot appeared conscious as he was wheeled into Broward Health Medical Center.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

