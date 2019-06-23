1 hurt after partial roof collapse at Hialeah Gardens storage facility

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person suffered minor injuries after part of the roof at a storage facility in Hialeah Gardens came down.

Hialeah Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the partial collapse near Northwest 92nd Avenue and West Okeechobee Road, Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said the overall structure of the building is still OK.

“We saw that it was a piece of column that fell down from the roof. We don’t know why. That’s up to the building department to decide,” said MDFR Chief Ralph Baena. “There’s a main occupancy with multiple offices in it. Right now, that part of the building is what’s being condemned.”

What caused the collapse remains under investigation.

