1 hurt after fire sparks at Coral Springs apartment

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was injured after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire crews responded to the scene of the blaze at the Briarwood Condominiums, near University Drive and Sample Road, Saturday night.

Local American Red Cross volunteers were on site providing comfort kits to those affected by the fire.

Paramedics treated one person for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

