1 hurt after fire erupts inside Wilton Manors home

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - One person was treated by paramedics after a house caught fire in Wilton Manors.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the blaze along Northeast 21st Drive and Seventh Avenue, just after 3 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said the walls in several rooms were scorched and some of the furniture was left charred.

One resident was treated for smoke inhalation.

All pets inside the home were rescued.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

