1 hurt after cement truck overturns on U.S. 1 in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The roadways have reopened after a cement truck overturned on U.S. 1 in Miami.

Miami Police and Fire responded to the scene of the crash on the southbound lanes near Southwest 17th Avenue, just after 3 p.m., Wednesday.

According to officials, the cement truck was making a right turn when it flipped over. The driver of the truck was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

TRAFFIC: Southbound US 1 shut down at SW 17th Avenue due to flipped truck. Avoid route! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/J9IVgTQBBq — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) October 31, 2018

Emergency crews shut down all southbound lanes for several hours as they worked to remove the truck.

The concrete mixer had to be detached from the truck to help facilitate bringing it upright. The truck was successfully turned back on its wheels just after 5 p.m.

