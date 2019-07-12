1 hurt after car crashes into SW Miami-Dade bakery

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after, officials said, a driver plowed into a bakery at a shopping plaza in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and first responders arrived at the Party Cake Bakery & Cafe, located at Miller Road Plaza along of Southwest 100th Avenue and 56th Street, just after 12:30 p.m., Friday.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene where broken glass could be seen all over the floor, as well as a vehicle with a shattered windshield and front-end damage.

Cellphone video captured the immediate aftermath of the crash from inside the business.

Paramedics took one person to an area hospital for observation.

The car involved in the crash has since been towed from the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

